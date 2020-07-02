Vivo S1 Pro Gets Rs. 1,000 Price Cut In India; Checkout New Price Here News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has slashed the price of the S1 Pro by Rs. 1,000 in the Indian market. The device is now available for purchase at Rs. 19,990. The phone was launched back in January this year and was made available in three color shades.

The Vivo S1 Pro received a price hike due to new GST norms and was retailing at Rs. 20,990. Now, it will again be selling at its initial launch price of Rs. 19,990. It looks like the price cut is also valid at the offline stores and is already reflecting on platforms like Amazon and Flipkart as well. This update has been tipped by the Mumbai-based retailer Mahesh Telecom via a tweet.

Do note that, the price of the handset did go down in March and it was selling at Rs. 18,990 and it went up again post the offer period. The Vivo S1 Pro is available in Mystic Black, Jazzy Blue, and Dreamy White color variants.

Key Specifications Of The Vivo S1 Pro

To recall, the Vivo S1 Pro comes with a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The display offers an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2,340 pixels with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The device gets power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM.

The Vivo S1 Pro offers 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. It packs a 4,500 mAh battery and comes with an 18W dual charger in the retail package. In terms of software, it is loaded with Android 9 Pie with custom Funtouch OS 9.2 on top.

For photography, the Vivo S1 Pro features a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup which is equipped with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8MP secondary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There are also two 2MP sensors that help to click macro and bokeh shots.

For selfies, it has a 32MP selfie shooter at the front. Apart from this, the handset supports 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity options. This device competes against the popular mid-range phones such as the Poco X2, Realme X3, and the Oppo F15.

Looking at features and price, it can be said that the handset is not a bad pick. The design and camera setup of the phone is quite unique, especially the diamond-shaped camera module. The processor that powers the S1 Pro also offers good day-to-day and gaming performance as well.

