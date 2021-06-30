Vivo S10 With 108MP Triple Camera, 44W Fast Charging In Works; Camera Centric Flagship? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

A new Vivo flagship smartphone is expected to go official soon. The upcoming device will be debuting in the company's 'S' smartphone lineup dubbed as the Vivo S10. A leaked post on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo gives insight into the upcoming smartphone's features and design. Amongst the Vivo S10's major highlights is a 108MP primary camera setup. Here's what all the leaks reveal:

Vivo S10 Official Launch Soon?

The leaked Weibo post shows the Vivo S10's real-life image and also a product listing that hints at its key features. There is no mention of an upcoming launch, but it is being speculated that the device will be launching soon in China. While the launch timeline is a mystery as of now, some details would possibly surface going forward.

What Are The Vivo S10's Major Highlights?

The Weibo post shows the Vivo S10's back panel which has a gradient design and a rectangular camera module on the top-left. While its facia is not revealed, we can expect a punch-hole camera cutout looking at the recent trend.

According to the leak, the Vivo S10's rear camera module will have three sensors. The main camera will be a 108MP sensor. The details on the remaining sensors are currently at large. The leaked product listing also hints at the Dimensity 1100 processor under the hood. The premium mid-range MediaTek chipset will have 8GB and 12GB RAM support.

The Vivo S10 will also have an extended (virtual) RAM support (up to 4GB RAM). While the listing confirms UFS 3.1 storage, the exact capacity isn't revealed. However, we can't rule out the possibility of both 128GB and 256GB storage configuration.

The device is also confirmed to feature 44W fast charging which is claimed to deliver up to 38 percent charge in 15 minutes. The battery capacity is unspecified as of now. Additional features confirmed are Android 11 OS and NFC support.

All these leaked features hints at a premium mid-range offering by Vivo backed with 5G network connectivity. The 108MP primary camera seems to be the major highlight here besides the processor. The device has been previously leaked with a 44MP selfie camera which is another factor that makes us believe it will be a camera-centric smartphone.

Vivo could bring this device to rival the Realme 8 Pro and the Redmi Note 10 series that offer a 108MP sensor as suggested for the Vivo S10. So, we are likely looking at a premium mid-range offering that will be targeting photography enthusiasts.

