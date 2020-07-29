Vivo S7 5G Live Image Leak Hints Key Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo is all geared up to unveil the Vivo S7 5G smartphone on August 3. While we are days ahead of the launch of this smartphone, a tipster revealed the front and rear design of the smartphone. Now, a live shot of the upcoming Vivo smartphone has been leaked by a tipster shedding light on its key specs.

The leak spotted by ZyadAtef that was shared on SlashLeaks, we can get a glimpse of its front design and key specs. On close observation, it is possible to see the display notch that can house two selfie cameras sensors. Previous reports have hinted at the presence of a 44MP primary selfie camera sensor with autofocus and an 8MP secondary ultra-wide sensor.

Vivo S7 5G Live Image Leak

From the leaked live image, we get to know that the smartphone could carry the model number V2020A hinting that it is the Vivo S7 5G. Previously, a device with the same model number was spotted at the 3C certification in China. And, it revealed that the device could be a 5G smartphone with a 33W fast charger bundled within the box.

The freshly leaked live image shows that the upcoming Vivo smartphone could run Android 10 topped with FuntouchOS 10.5. The device appears to be fueled by a 2.4GHz octa-core Snapdragon 765G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.

Furthermore, the Vivo S7 5G appears to flaunt a 6.43-inch display with a fingerprint sensor embedded in it. At the rear, the device is believed to feature a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens and a 13MP portrait lens. It looks like a 4500mAh battery will power the smartphone from within.

What We Know About Availability

The Vivo S7 5G is all set to unveiled on August 3 via an online launch in China. The company has shared a slim profile in purple color variant previously hinting at the device's thin build. It was also spotted on a Chinese e-commerce portal hinting that the pre-orders will be open the same day as its launch.

