Vivo S9 5G Spotted On 3C Certification; 33W Charging Speed Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

We already know that the Vivo S9 5G, the successor of the Vivo S7 5G, is all set to debut in China. Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav recently claims that the phone will arrive in China on March 6. However, the company has not shared the exact launch date of the device. Now, the handset with model number V2072A has appeared on the 3C certification, revealing its charging speed.

As per the 3C listing, the phone will come with a V339K9V90-CN charger that will offer up to 33W charging speeds. The listing also reveals that it will support 5G connectivity.

Going by the previous report, the same model number phone also visited the Google Play Console listing revealing that the upcoming Vivo S9 5G will pack the Dimensity 1100 chipset. Further, it is listed to come with 12GB RAM and 256GB native storage. Software-wise, the handset will run Android 11 OS with FunTouch custom skin.

When it comes to cameras, the handset is said to feature a 44MP dual-selfie camera which is also present on the predecessor Vivo S7 5G. However, the rear camera details are still under wraps. Considering the selfie camera details, we might also see the same triple-lens setup at the rear on the Vivo S9 5G like its predecessor.

For display, the phone is believed to sport a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a wide notch and will deliver a 1080 x 2400 pixels Full HD+ resolution and a 408ppi pixel density. As of now, few details like battery capacity, rear camera, price details are yet to be revealed. As we are approaching near to launch, we can expect to get more info in the coming days.

Additionally, the company has another S-series device called the Vivo S7t 5G in its portfolio. The phone has received multiple certifications and the complete specs have recently been listed on Chin telecom. The features of the phone will include a dual-selfies camera, the Dimensity 820 chipset, and more.

