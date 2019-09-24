Vivo U10 Set To Launch In India Today: Watch The Live Stream Here News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo all set to launch its latest smartphone - the Vivo U10 today in India. The USP of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5000mAh battery and more. Vivo has already confirmed that the smartphone will be only available for sale on Amazon India. The company is also going to live stream the entire launch event. Here are the details about the live stream:

How To Watch Vivo U10 Live Stream

Vivo U10 India launch event is taking place in New Delhi, and the event will kick start at 12 PM (Noon). The company will live stream the India launch on its official Vivo India YouTube channel. You can also watch the live stream here from the embedded link below. Besides, we will also get you the live updates from the launch event.

Vivo U10 Specifications

As per the teasers, the Vivo U10 smartphone will arrive with an 18W fast charging support. The company has also created a microsite for the specifications of the phone which confirms that the phone will flaunt a 6.35-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The screen also carries a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, clubbed with 4GB RAM and expandable storage of up to 256GB.

On the software front, it will run on Android 9 Pie and will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support. As far as cameras are concerned, the Vivo U10 will offer a triple rear camera setup with the combination of 13MP primary sensor+ 8MP secondary sensor with a super-wide-angle lens+ 2MP depth sensor along with an LED Flash.

The smartphone will be up for sale in Electric Blue and Thunder Black color option. The company will reveal the price of the smartphone at the launch event let's see at what price point Vivo will launch the phone.

