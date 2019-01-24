Vivo V11 Pro sequel likely to borrow this feature from NEX

Earlier this month, there were reports that Vivo could bring the successor to the Vivo V11 Pro in India. Alleged to be dubbed V12 Pro, this new smartphone is said to be launched in the country sometime in February. While the details regarding this smartphone were scarce so long, a recent report has shed light on some of its features.

As per a recent BGR report, the Vivo V11 Pro successor is likely to arrive with a pop-up selfie camera similar to the one we saw on the flagship Vivo NEX. The report also hints at a February launch of this device. However, its name of this smartphone appears to be unconfirmed though we can anticipate it to be dubbed Vivo V12 Pro.

Pop-up selfie camera

Vivo pioneered the pop-up or elevated selfie camera trend with the launch of its flagship Vivo NEX smartphone in 2018. So, there shouldn't be any surprise in the company rolling out the same to the other devices. But we need to wait for an official confirmation from the company regarding the same.

As of now, there is no confirmation regarding the name of the device as well as its other specifications. In December 2018, the Head of Brand Strategy at Vivo India, Nipun Marya stated confirmed that the Vivo V11 Pro successor will be launched in the country in the first half of 2019. So, this makes us believe that the February launch of the smartphone could be likely.

We can expect the Vivo V11 Pro successor to be a device that blends the new technologies seen on the high-end and flagship models and the affordable pricing strategy of the company.

Vivo V11 Pro successor details

Going by the previous reports, the alleged Vivo V12 Pro is believed to flaunt an in-display fingerprint sensor similar to its predecessor. And, it is also believed to feature a bezel-less and waterdrop notch display. Talking about the upcoming Vivo smartphone's pricing, it is believed to be priced under Rs. 30,000 as the V11 Pro was launched for Rs. 25,990.