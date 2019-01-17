Vivo V12 Pro likely coming to India in February-end

We have already come across reports regarding the launch of an upcoming Vivo smartphone - the Vivo V12 Pro. Previous reports have tipped that this device could be launched in the first half of 2019. It is the sequel to the Vivo V11 Pro, which was launched in the country in September last year.

Now, fresh information from 91mobiles citing sources familiar with the matter suggest that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will be the industry-first in three to four aspects. However, it is not clear what these features will be. Notably, speculations point out that there could be new developments in the camera department of the device.

This doesn't come as a big surprise as the company's director of brand strategy - Nipun Marya revealed to Gizbot in an interview that they are in plans to launch 10 to 20 smartphones in 2019. Notably, the company launched a total of 17 smartphones last year.

Vivo V12 Pro launch details

When it comes to its launch date and availability details, the report touts that the Vivo V12 Pro could be launched in India in the last week of February. Given that the Vivo V11 Pro was launched for Rs. 25,990, we can expect its successor to be priced under Rs. 30,000. As we are over a month away from its launch, the company has not revealed any teasers regarding its arrival as yet. As the previous generation model was made available both via online and offline channels, this one is also expected to be released in the same manner.

Vivo V11 Pro specifications

To refresh on its specifications, the Vivo V11 Pro bestows a 6.4-inch FHD+ Halo FullView Super AMOLED display with a waterdrop notch and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Under its hood, the smartphone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 660 AIE SoC clubbed with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. There is a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB storage space.

Running Android 8.1 Oreo, this smartphone comes topped with Funtouch OS 4.5. For imaging, there is a 12MP dual PD primary camera with dual-tone LED flash and f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture and AI capabilities. Up front, the smartphone flaunts a 25MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, AI Face Shaping to render a good selfie shot, AI Selfie Lighting mode and Infrared Face Access. The other goodies on board include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5 LE, and a 3400mAh battery with support for Dual Engine fast charging.