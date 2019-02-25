Vivo V15 with a 32 MP popup selfie camera will launch today News oi-Vivek Vivo V15 will come with the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC

Vivo recently launched the Vivo V15 Pro in India, which is the first smartphone to launch in the country with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. Now, the company is gearing up for the launch of its sibling, the Vivo V15 on the 25th of February.

According to a report from 91Mobiles, the company is all set to launch the Vivo V15, powered by the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, the same chipset that powers the Realme U1 and the upcoming Realme 3.

Vivo V15 specifications

Compared to the Vivo V15 Pro, the Vivo V15 will feature entirely different specs. The Vivo V15 will come with a 6.39-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution. As per the overall design is concerned, the Vivo V15 will look similar to the Vivo V15 Pro with a gradient back panel design.

The MediaTek Helio 70 SoC will power the smartphone with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The device will have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor, instead of an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the connectivity front, the smartphone will support dual SIM card slots with 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots.

Vivo V15 will borrow the 32 MP selfie camera from the Vivo V15 Pro. The main camera unit will again have a triple camera setup with different specifications with a 24 MP primary camera, 8 MP super wide angle lens, and a 5 MP depth sensor. Just like the Vivo V15 Pro, the Vivo V15 will have a popup selfie camera.

Pricing

Pricing will be the main differentiator between the Vivo V15 and the Pro moniker. The Vivo V15 Pro retails in India for Rs 28,990, whereas the Vivo V15 is expected to be priced in the vicinity of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000. At the given price point, the smartphone will compete against the likes of the Nokia 8.1, Poco F1, Asus ZenFone 5z and other mid-tier smartphones.