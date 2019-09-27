Vivo V17 Pro Up For Sale: Price, Specifications, And Launch Offers News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo V17 Pro India Price And launch Offers

Vivo V17 Pro was launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for Rs. 29,990. The smartphone will be available for sale in Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice color options. You can grab the smartphone via Amazon, Paytm Mall, Flipkart, Tata CliQ, and Vivo's official e-store.

Under the launch offer, the company is offering an instant cashback of 10 percent for ICICI bank, HDFC credit card transactions, and HDFC Consumer loans EMI transactions as well. Moreover, Vivo is also promising a free one-time screen replacement to all the buyers who purchase the smartphone before October 8. Besides, consumers will also receive gifts worth Rs. 2,000 on the exchange of old phone via Vivo-Cashify app.

Vodafone Idea customers will also receive 50 percent assured buyback value on the phone. To avail this offer, users need to complete at least 10 payments of Rs. 199 prepaid recharge in one year and the postpaid Vodafone Idea users have to complete Rs. 499 plan.

Vivo V17 Pro specifications

To recall, the smartphone flaunts a 6.44-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels and aspect ratio of 20:9. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,100 mAh battery with 18W dual-engine fast charging technology support. On the software part, the smartphone runs Android 9 Pie on top of Funtouch OS 9.1.

As far as cameras are concerned, the Vivo V17 Pro comes with the quad-camera setup with the combination of 48MP Sony IMX582 sensor + 13MP telephoto sensor + 8MP sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens + 2Mp depth sensor along with an LED flash. Upfront, it houses a dual pop-up camera setup with the combination of 32MP sensor + 8MP 105-degree super-wide-angle lens.

Best Mobiles in India