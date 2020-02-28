Vivo V19 Official Renders Show Design, Colors And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo V19 is believed to be launched in India in the coming days. While we are days ahead of the launch of this device, some of its key specifications and features have been revealed by an official listing by the company's Indonesian handle.

Well, the Vivo V19 is all set to be launched for fans in Indonesia on March 10. And, the official Indonesian Twitter handle has been sharing several teasers regarding the device online. These teasers have already done their part in revealing details such as color options, design and camera specifications.

Vivo V19 Official Renders Teased

Going by the recent teaser shared by the official Vivo Indonesia Twitter handle, the official renders of the smartphone have been revealed ahead of its launch. The device is seen in Blue and White gradient finishes and there appears to be a punch-hole display at the front. The cutout is seen at the top-right edge of the display.

Moving on to its rear, the Vivo V19 is seen to sport a quad-camera setup placed at the upper left corner in L-shape. The rear camera module comprises a 48MP primary camera sensor while the selfie camera is a 32MP sensor. The other features of this smartphone include Super Night Selfie mode. In another tweet, it has been confirmed that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will be announced in Indonesia on March 10.

Vivo V19 Pro Details

From the past reports, it is speculated that the Vivo V19 will be launched alongside the Pro variant in India. As per speculations, the alleged Vivo V19 Pro is said to flaunt dual selfie camera sensors at the front. There are possibilities for the Vivo V19 and V19 Pro to be launched in India soon after the Indonesian launch.

For now, the other details regarding the device are scarce and we need to wait for the same. One thing that is known is that the devices could be launched before the IPL 2020 season as Vivo will sponsor the cricket tournament.

