Vivo V1907A Shows Up On Geekbench With Android 10 And Snapdragon 855 SoC News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo seems to be working on a new flagship smartphone besides the iQOO Neo with Snapdragon 855 SoC. The alleged Vivo smartphone has been spotted on the benchmarking platform, Geekbench. The specifications listings indicate a high-end smartphone in development powered by a Snapdragon 855 SoC. Let's have a look at the details:

New Vivo Flagship Device Spotted On Geekbench

The handset is listed with a model number V1907A on Geekbench. The listing reveals some of the hardware features along with the single-core and multi-core tests. Starting with the specifications, the listing suggests a Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with 8GB RAM.

The device is spotted running on the latest Android 10 OS version and we expect a custom UI on top. As for the benchmark scores, the Vivo V1907A logged 2,758 points in the single-core test and 6,419 points in the multi-core tests.

Apart from this, the Geekbench listing does not reveal any other feature of the device. We are waiting for some more information on the handset and will keep you updated on the same.

Upcoming Vivo Smartphones

Vivo recently teased a mid-range smartphone dubbed U3 on its official Weibo handle. The device is teased with triple rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 675 chipset. The image teased by the company revealed a gradient design and a vertically aligned triple-lens setup.

The device is said to come with a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. The device is likely to be available in 4GB/6GB RAM and 128GB expandable storage.

The triple-lens setup at the rear is tipped to house a 16MP primary, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The Vivo U3 might offer a 16MP camera for selfies and video calling.

Also, Vivo is gearing up to launch the iQOO Neo with a Snapdragon 855 chipset. The device is slated to launch on October 24 in China and will pack some top-of-the-line hardware including an FHD+ display and a 4,500 mAh battery with 33W rapid charge technology.

via

Best Mobiles in India