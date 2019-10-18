Just In
- 1 hr ago Check Point Researchers Discover Email Vulnerability Which Can Lead To Sextortion
-
- 1 hr ago Motorola G8 Play Hands-On Images Reveal Triple-Rear Cameras And More
- 1 hr ago Asus Zenbook Duo, Pro Duo, And VivoBook S series Laptops Available In India: Price, Offers And Speci
- 2 hrs ago Oppo Big Diwali Sale 2019 Offers: Right Time To Buy Oppo Smartphones
Don't Miss
- Movies Maleficent Mistress Of Evil Movie Review: This Angelina Jolie Starrer Is A Mess
- Automobiles KTM Duke 250 Finance Options On Offer: Low Interest Rate & Exchange Bonus Offered Across India
- Finance Banking Services To Be Hit On Oct 22 As Unions Plan Strike
- Sports Azhar Ali to lead Pakistan in Tests, Babar Azam appointed T20I captain; Sarfaraz Ahmed sacked
- News INX media case: CBI files charge sheet against P Chidambaram, 13 others
- Lifestyle Kate Middleton's Exquisite Traditional Suit Is The Humble Festive Outfit We Need
- Travel Tips For Choosing The Right Travel Insurance Policy
- Education HTET Preparation Tips To Crack Exam In One Month
Vivo iQOO Neo With Snapdragon 855 SoC Set To Launch On October 24
Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is gearing up to add a new smartphone to its portfolio - the iQOO Neo. The device was previously launched with Snapdragon 845 chipset in China back in July 2019. The upcoming model comes with an upgraded processor and is said to be called as the iQOO Neo 2, or Neo Pro, or Neo Lite. The device is likely going official next week. Following are the details:
Vivo iQOO Neo Snapdragon 855 SoC Variant Launch Details
The iQOO New is slated to launch on October 24 in China. The smartphone will be equipped with some top-of-the-line hardware including a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a Super AMOLED display.
The upcoming device has already been certified by 3C which is a mobile authentication from China. The device has also made it to the benchmarking platforms Geekbench and AnTuTu. The device logged 3,156 points in the single-core test and 11,262 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench.
As for the leaked specifications, besides the Snapdragon 855 SoC, the smartphone is said to come with an FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The display will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.
It might come pre-installed with Android Pie OS topped with a custom UI. The smartphone should offer 4D Game Shock 2.0 technology as the previous version. For biometric authentication, the device will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.
The camera setup is not revealed, we can expect at least a triple-rear camera setup similar to the Snapdragon 845 variant. But, an additional sensor would do the trick. As for the battery, the smartphone is said to come with a 4,500 mAh unit that will support a 33W rapid charge support.
Vivo is yet to reveal the complete renders of the upcoming iQOO Neo and some more details are expected ahead of the October 24 launch.
-
28,999
-
37,990
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,449
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
16,490
-
11,718
-
11,886
-
17,999
-
25,129
-
58,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
27,170
-
15,130
-
1,94,000
-
18,970
-
1,64,769