Vivo iQOO Neo With Snapdragon 855 SoC Set To Launch On October 24

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is gearing up to add a new smartphone to its portfolio - the iQOO Neo. The device was previously launched with Snapdragon 845 chipset in China back in July 2019. The upcoming model comes with an upgraded processor and is said to be called as the iQOO Neo 2, or Neo Pro, or Neo Lite. The device is likely going official next week. Following are the details:

Vivo iQOO Neo Snapdragon 855 SoC Variant Launch Details

The iQOO New is slated to launch on October 24 in China. The smartphone will be equipped with some top-of-the-line hardware including a Snapdragon 855 chipset and a Super AMOLED display.

The upcoming device has already been certified by 3C which is a mobile authentication from China. The device has also made it to the benchmarking platforms Geekbench and AnTuTu. The device logged 3,156 points in the single-core test and 11,262 points in the multi-core test on Geekbench.

As for the leaked specifications, besides the Snapdragon 855 SoC, the smartphone is said to come with an FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. The display will feature a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

It might come pre-installed with Android Pie OS topped with a custom UI. The smartphone should offer 4D Game Shock 2.0 technology as the previous version. For biometric authentication, the device will be equipped with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The camera setup is not revealed, we can expect at least a triple-rear camera setup similar to the Snapdragon 845 variant. But, an additional sensor would do the trick. As for the battery, the smartphone is said to come with a 4,500 mAh unit that will support a 33W rapid charge support.

Vivo is yet to reveal the complete renders of the upcoming iQOO Neo and some more details are expected ahead of the October 24 launch.

