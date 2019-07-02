Vivo iQOO Neo Launched With 45000mAh Battery Snapdragon 845 And More News oi-Karan Sharma

Vivo's sub-brand iQOO has launched a new mid-range smartphone today. The smartphone comes with a powerful processor big screen and a waterdrop notch design. Just to recall the company launched its top-notch smartphone in the country at the beginning of this year and it seems slowly the company is pushing more smartphone in the smartphone market. Here is the specification of the newly launched smartphone which you don't want to miss.

Vivo iQOO Neo specifications

The iQOO Neo arrives with a 6.39-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 × 2340 pixels. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 with 105% NTSC color gamut and a waterdrop notch design on the top. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC, clubbed with Adreno 630 GPU.

The iQOO Neo is backed by 6GB / 8GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB respectively. If that is not enough then you can also expand the storage with a microSD card.

On the optical front, the smartphone offers a triple camera setup with the combination of 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera, 8MP 108-degree ultra-wide lens, and 2MP depth-sensing camera. At the front, it houses a 12MP Dual Pixel camera sensor for selfies and video calls.

On the connectivity front, it offers Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C. On the security part, the smartphone also offers an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The iQOO Neo is fuelled by a 4500mAh non-removable battery with 22.5W fast charging. It runs on Android 9.0 Pie on top of Funtouch OS 9. The smartphone will be available for sale in Carbon black and Electro-optic violet color options.

The iQOO Neo comes with a price tag of 1798 yuan ($ 261 / Rs. 18,030 approx) for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The top-notch model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will cost you 2298 yuan (US$ 334 / Rs. 23,045 approx). The smartphone will be up for sale from July 8 in the Chinese market.

