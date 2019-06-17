ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo iQOO Youth Edition Gets 3C Certified With 22.5 Rapid Charging; Launch Imminent

    By
    |

    Vivo launched its premium smartphone sub-brand- iQOO earlier this year. The new lineup was introduced to cater to the needs of the users looking for a flagship device at an affordable price.

    Vivo iQOO Youth Edition Gets 3C Certified With 22.5 Rapid Charging

     

    The first smartphone launched in this series was the Vivo iQOO which comes with Snapdragon 855 processor and a triple-rear camera module. Now, a new model in the iQOO lineup has been spotted online.

    Vivo iQOO Youth Edition Gets 3C Certification:

    The Vivo iQOO Youth Edition has cleared its 3C certification. The device is said to be a toned down version of the standard iQOO. The 3C listing of the device suggests some hardware along with its model number - V1914A.

    The listing reveals that a Dual Engine charger with support 10W (5V 2A), 18W (9V 2A), or 22.5 (10V 2.25A) charging will be bundled with the retail box. The smartphone can be seen sporting a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.

    The 3C or CCC listing of the smartphone does not reveal any other specification. However, this variant has been tipped online a couple of times. The leaks had revealed some of the key internals which the upcoming device will offer.

    The Vivo iQOO Youth Edition might be launched in two different models. There could be a high-end version backed by a Snapdragon 845 processor, while the other will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC. The device was also spotted on Geekbench last month along with 6GB RAM and Android Pie OS.

    As of now, we will have to wait for the company to officially announce the availability of its upcoming flagship in India and other markets. We will keep you updated on the same, so stay tuned for the latest updates on the same.

    via

    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo iqoo news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 17, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue