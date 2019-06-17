Just In
- 2 min ago Samsung India Ready Action Achieved 161.8 Million Engagements On Social Media
- 1 hr ago Tata Sky Launches 'Room TV Service: Here Are All The Details
- 1 hr ago India Planning To Build Its Own Space Station By 2030
- 2 hrs ago Most Trending Smartphones Of Last Week– Xiaomi Mi 9T, Galaxy A50, Galaxy M40, Redmi K20 Pro And More
Don't Miss
- Automobiles MG Motors Plans To Launch eZS All Electric SUV — Slated For Late 2019
- Movies Vivian Dsena Reacts To Divorce Rumours & Being Criticised For Weight Gain!
- Finance Nifty Earnings For Jan-Mar Touched 5-Quarter Low
- News Ethiopian Airlines rubbishes 'pilot error' claim by US politician
- Lifestyle Priyanka Chopra Jonas Proves She Is The Queen Of Street-style Looks With This Outfit
- Sports ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Former cricketers slam Pakistan for 'going down without a fight' against India
- Education RSOS 10th Result 2019: Steps To Check Result
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Vivo iQOO Youth Edition Gets 3C Certified With 22.5 Rapid Charging; Launch Imminent
Vivo launched its premium smartphone sub-brand- iQOO earlier this year. The new lineup was introduced to cater to the needs of the users looking for a flagship device at an affordable price.
The first smartphone launched in this series was the Vivo iQOO which comes with Snapdragon 855 processor and a triple-rear camera module. Now, a new model in the iQOO lineup has been spotted online.
Vivo iQOO Youth Edition Gets 3C Certification:
The Vivo iQOO Youth Edition has cleared its 3C certification. The device is said to be a toned down version of the standard iQOO. The 3C listing of the device suggests some hardware along with its model number - V1914A.
The listing reveals that a Dual Engine charger with support 10W (5V 2A), 18W (9V 2A), or 22.5 (10V 2.25A) charging will be bundled with the retail box. The smartphone can be seen sporting a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera.
The 3C or CCC listing of the smartphone does not reveal any other specification. However, this variant has been tipped online a couple of times. The leaks had revealed some of the key internals which the upcoming device will offer.
The Vivo iQOO Youth Edition might be launched in two different models. There could be a high-end version backed by a Snapdragon 845 processor, while the other will be powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC. The device was also spotted on Geekbench last month along with 6GB RAM and Android Pie OS.
As of now, we will have to wait for the company to officially announce the availability of its upcoming flagship in India and other markets. We will keep you updated on the same, so stay tuned for the latest updates on the same.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
36,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
8,999
-
9,999
-
17,999
-
32,990
-
14,100
-
32,950
-
9,999
-
25,270
-
25,000
-
20,000
-
22,999
-
5,999
-
17,190
-
20,270