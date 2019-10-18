Vivo U3 Teased With Triple Camera Setup; Another Vivo Smartphone Spotted On TEENA News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo U3 is the latest smartphone from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer. Teased on Vivo's official Weibo handle, the new Vivo U3 will debut with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The new Vivo U3 could be the latest budget smartphone offering from the company. Also, a Vivo smartphone with the model number V1914A/T has surfaced on TENAA listing.

Vivo U3 Teased On Weibo

An image of the Vivo U3 was teased on Weibo, which also confirms that it would pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. The post also shows the rear of the smartphone that highlights a triple camera setup. The image also shows a traditional fingerprint sensor and a Vivo brand logo placed vertically. The blue-gradient finish of the smartphone is also seen.

The Vivo U3 could be the next in line after the Vivo U10, which was recently launched in India. The Vivo U10 was launched in China as the Vivo U3x. Could the upcoming Vivo U3 be an upgraded version of this? It's hard to say at the moment. At the same time, a Vivo smartphone with the model number V1914A/T was spotted on TEENA, which looks similar to the Vivo U3. The Vivo smartphone V1914A/T had similar key specifications and could be a country-specific variant of the U3.

Vivo U3 Specs

The Vivo U3 image also shows the lower-side of the smartphone, which indicated a loudspeaker grille, a micro USB port, and also a 3.5mm headphone jack. If we are to believe the Vivo U3 is the same spotted on TEENA, then it's believed to have a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels. A waterdrop style display notch is also expected to hold the selfie camera.

The Vivo U3 smartphone is also expected to come in two RAM variants of 4GB and 6GB. Coming to the storage aspect, the smartphone is believed to have 128GB of onboard storage and a microSD card for additional storage options, the TEENA listing says. The camera specifications include a triple camera setup at the rear with a 16MP, 8MP, and a 2MP camera sensors. The front-facing camera might have a 16MP camera sensor.

The TEENA listing notes that Vivo has listed a minimal battery of 4,920mAh, but the smartphone might launch with a 5,000mAh battery. The smartphone will run Android 9 Pie, speculations believe. So far, they haven't been any reports about when the Vivo U3 might launch.

