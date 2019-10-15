Vivo S1 With 32MP Selfie Camera Gets Huge Price Cut In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo S1, the mid-range smartphone launched back in August in India, has received a price cut. The latest discount comes as a part of Vivo's Grand Diwali Fest sale being hosted online. The device comes as the first smartphone in the 'V' series and is packed with some decent set of hardware. Let's have a look at the price cut details:

Vivo S1 Receives Price Cut Online

Vivo is offering a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the S1, suggests Mahesh Telecom (a Mumbai-based retailer). The device was launched at Rs. 17,990 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration, but can now be purchased at Rs. 16,990.

The price cut is also effective on other variants as well. The 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage model which was announced at Rs. 18,990 can be purchased at Rs. 17,990, while the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage variant at Rs. 18,990.

You can also avail some offers if buying the device via Vivo's online store. For instance, you can get benefits worth Rs. 6,000 via Jio and Rs. 300 flat off on the mobile case. You can select from Diamond Black and Skyline Blue colors.

Is Vivo S1 A Good Deal?

Vivo is well known for its budget smartphones and also for introducing new features like the pop-up selfie camera and a waterfall display. The S1 is yet another example of the company's powerful portfolio in the mid-range segment.

The Vivo S1 offers a 6.38-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, 90 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 19:5:9 aspect ratio. There is a waterdrop notch which the company calls as Halo FullView design.

The triple-lens camera module at the rear is equipped with a 16MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. The third sensor is a 2MP depth lens with an f/2.4 aperture. It offers features such as HDR, Portrait, 2160@30fps and 1080@30fps video recording.

To capture selfies, the device is housed with a 32MP camera with an f/2.0 aperture. The Vivo S1 gets its power from an octa-core MediaTek MT6768 SoC aided by Mali-G52 GPU, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. There is a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support packed inside the unit.

The device packs decent hardware to run your day-to-day tasks with ease. If you are looking for a mid-range device that has an appealing design, you can consider the Vivo S1.

