Vivo V20 Pro 5G Launched In India With Snapdragon 765G Chipset For Under Rs. 30K: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo V20 series has been doing well in the country and the company has added a new smartphone to it. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G has debuted in the Indian market and features several premium features. The new Vivo smartphone adds to the list of 5G supported devices in the country under Rs. 30,000.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G Price, Availability In India

The Vivo V20 Pro 5G comes in a single variant featuring 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage, costing Rs. 29,900. The phone is available in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody color options. One can purchase the smartphone starting today (December 2) on several online platforms including Vivo India, Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, and so on. Offline merchants will also ship the new Vivo smartphone.

Vivo V20 Pro Features

The Vivo V20 Pro hit the Thailand smartphone market a couple of weeks ago and has made its way to India. The phone flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution with support for HDR10. There's a wide notch that houses the dual-selfie sensors and the screen is embedded with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 765G chipset paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The phone includes a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. Like all Vivo smartphones, the new V20 Pro 5G runs Funtouch OS 11 based on Android 10. Vivo has promised Android 11 update shortly.

For optics, Vivo has included a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 2MP mono lens. Upfront, the dual-selfie camera setup includes a 44MP primary shooter and an 8MP sensor. The cameras are enabled with 4K video support and other features. For connectivity, the Vivo V20 Pro gets 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G: Should You Buy?

Vivo V20 Pro comes as a tough competition for devices like the OnePlus Nord. Priced under Rs. 30K, the Vivo V20 Pro 5G is a future-proof device with a slim, lightweight design, which makes it a good choice to get.

