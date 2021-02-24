Just In
- 14 min ago Upto 40% Off On Amazon Echo Devices: Echo Show 8, Echo Dot, Alexa Smart Speaker
-
- 1 hr ago How To Play PUBG Online On PCs And Laptops?
- 1 hr ago Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, Narzo 30A With MediaTek Chipsets Launched In India: Price, Specs, Sale
- 1 hr ago BSNL Revises Three Special Tariff Vouchers To Offer More Data And Validity
Don't Miss
- Lifestyle Gangubai Kathiawadi First Look: Alia Bhatt Nails Simple Traditional Look With A Striking Red Bindi And A Braid
- Finance NSE, BSE Extend Trading Hours Till 5 PM Today After Technical Glitch
- Sports India vs England, Pink-Ball Test: Joe Root elects to bat at Narendra Modi Stadium; Ishant Sharma felicitated
- News COVID-19 jabs for those over 60 and above 45 from March 1
- Movies Ayushmann Khurrana Shares His Condolence After Punjabi Singer Sardool Sikander’s Demise
- Automobiles Tata HBX Micro SUV Spotted Testing Once Again India: Here Are All The Details!
- Education ICSI CS Executive Result Dec 2020 To Be Released Tomorrow At 2 PM
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In March
Vivo V20 SE Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 1,000 In Offline Stores
Vivo V20 SE has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in the country. The Vivo V20 SE was launched at Rs. 20,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. With this price cut, the phone will be now available at Rs. 19,990. The news comes out via Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer. However, it seems the price is only applicable for offline outlets as the phone is still listed with its original price on the e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart.
Vivo V20 SE: Is It Worth Buying?
Starting with the processor, the smartphone draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC which is a mid-range chipset, capable of handling day-to-day usage and gaming as well. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). At the front, the Vivo V20 SE retains a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Although, the handset does not support high-refresh-rate and 5G connectivity.
Now, there are so many brands in the market that offer better features in this segment. As, the recently launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G costs cheaper than the Vivo V20 SE but offers a high-refresh-rate, powerful chipset, and much more. However, you can get a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE for photography which houses a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and videos, the handset has a 32MP selfie shooter at the front.
Moreover, the handset packs a 4,100 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth V5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
51,995
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000
-
22,000
-
17,985