Vivo V20 SE Gets Price Cut Of Rs. 1,000 In Offline Stores News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo V20 SE has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in the country. The Vivo V20 SE was launched at Rs. 20,990 for the sole 8GB + 128GB storage model. With this price cut, the phone will be now available at Rs. 19,990. The news comes out via Mahesh Telecom, a Mumbai-based retailer. However, it seems the price is only applicable for offline outlets as the phone is still listed with its original price on the e-commerce sites such as Amazon, Flipkart.

Vivo V20 SE: Is It Worth Buying?

Starting with the processor, the smartphone draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC which is a mid-range chipset, capable of handling day-to-day usage and gaming as well. The chipset is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage which is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB). At the front, the Vivo V20 SE retains a 6.44-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Although, the handset does not support high-refresh-rate and 5G connectivity.

Now, there are so many brands in the market that offer better features in this segment. As, the recently launched Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G costs cheaper than the Vivo V20 SE but offers a high-refresh-rate, powerful chipset, and much more. However, you can get a triple rear camera setup on the Vivo V20 SE for photography which houses a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP sensor. For selfies and videos, the handset has a 32MP selfie shooter at the front.

Moreover, the handset packs a 4,100 mAh battery that supports 33W FlashCharge fast charging. For connectivity, the phone supports Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth V5, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack. Lastly, the phone features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security.

Best Mobiles in India