Vivo V21 Series Reportedly In Works; Launch Tipped For February 2021
oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has confirmed that its upcoming Vivo V21 series is in pipeline. 91mobiles has reported via a Vivo official that the Vivo V21 series is likely to launch in the coming months. However, it does not reveal any exact launch date of the upcoming V21 series. It is expected that Vivo has already started working on the series and the report further suggests the series might see light in the first quarter of 2021.

Vivo V21 Series: What To Expect?

As of now, there are no specifications details about the successor of the V20 series. The new series is also expected to comprise three models like its predecessor. So, we might see the V21, V21 Pro, and the V21 SE models from the Vivo V21 Series.

To recall, the Vivo V20 series includes the V20, V20 SE, and the V20 Pro. The V20 and the V20 SE have already been announced in India, while the V20 Pro India launch is expected to be on December 2. Meanwhile, the Pro model is already available for pre-booking in several offline retail outlets in India. The price of the Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India is said to be at Rs. 29,990. On the other hand, one can click on the 'Stay Notified' icon on the Vivo India website to get all updates.

As far as specifications are concerned, the handset will come with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p FHD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 765G chipset will handle the processing under its hood paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage which also supports a microSD card slot for further storage expansion.

For cameras, the handset will come with a triple-camera setup including a 64MP primary camera, 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP mono lens. For selfies and videos, there will be a dual-camera setup comprising of a 44MP main lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens which can be a good selling point for the handset. Furthermore, the V20 Pro will include a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and will be available in Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody shades.

