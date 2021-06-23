Vivo V21e 5G Leaked Hours Ahead Of India Launch; Cheaper Than OnePlus Nord CE 5G? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo's upcoming 5G smartphone is all set to make a debut in the Indian market as the V21e 5G. The device will be joining the standard Vivo V21 which was launched earlier this year in the country. We have seen several leaks revealing the key features and design. Now just hours ahead of the official launch, the device has been leaked in full glory. The entire spec sheet along with the design and its pricing has been tipped by a new report. Can we expect a cheaper offering than the OnePlus Nord CE 5G? Take a look:

Vivo V21e 5G Full Design, Specifications Revealed A Day Ahead Of Launch

The Vivo V21e leak comes via the courtesy of 91Mobiles in association with tipster Yogesh. The report also reveals some promo images which reveals the entire design of the handset. Going by the leaked renders, the device will have a traditional waterdrop notch design, but with narrow bezels on all sides.

The promo images further reveal a 7.6mm Ultra Sleek design with 3D texture at the back panel. The back panel will have a rectangular camera module at the upper left with a noticeable bulge. The color options suggested are Dark Pearl and Sunset Jazz.

Quickly moving on to the spec-sheet, the Vivo V21e 5G features tipped by the fresh report corroborates with the previous leaks. The device will have a 6.44-inch display with 1080 x 2400 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The panel will have Schott Xensation protection instead of a Corning Gorilla Glass.

The Vivo V21e 5G's imaging setup will include a 64MP primary camera at the rear along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor. If the report is to be believed, then the rear camera will just have these two sensors. This might be one of the drawbacks considering the competitions are offering a triple/quad-camera module.

The waterdrop notch will have a massive 32MP sensor for selfies and video calling. The camera features will include Dual-View video, Double Exposure, and Ultra-Stable Video mode. The Vivo V21e 5G will have the Dimensity 700 processor which has been tipped by the leaks as well.

The report suggests the handset will be launched with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. The handset will boot on Android 11 OS and feature with FunTouch OS 11.1 UI. The leak also reaffirms a 4,000 mAh battery and 44W fast charging support.

Is Vivo V21e 5G Cheaper Than OnePlus Nord CE 5G?

The Vivo V21e 5G is said to come with Rs. 24,990 price tag India. The retail box does mention a higher Rs. 27,990 price tag. However, the retailing price would be Rs. 24,990 only. This brings the Vivo V21e 5G in the same price category as the OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

However, the latter's base model is cheaper at Rs. 22,999, but you will have to work around with 6GB RAM instead of an 8GB RAM option. The OnePlus Nord CE 5G's 8GB RAM option has a similar Rs. 24,999 price tag as the V21e 5G.

Best Mobiles in India