Vivo V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Vivo V23 5G and the V23 Pro 5G were released in India on Tuesday. The backs of the two cellphones are made of fluorite AG glass, which is said to change color when exposed to UV radiation in the sunshine.

The MediaTek Dimensity 920 and the Dimensity 1200 SOCs in the Vivo V23 5G and the Vivo V23 Pro 5G are paired with up to 12GB of RAM. 5G connectivity, full-HD+ AMOLED displays, and twin selfie cameras with a 50MP main sensor are also included in the two Vivo smartphones.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price In India, Availability

The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs. 29,990. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model costs Rs. 34,990. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage edition of the Vivo V23 Pro 5G costs Rs. 38,990, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs Rs. 43,990. The two Vivo smartphones come in two color schemes: Stardust Black and Sunshine Gold.

They will be sold on the main website, Flipkart, and in physical retail outlets. Pre-orders for the Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G will begin on January 5. The former will be available for purchase beginning January 19, while the latter will begin on January 13.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Specifications

The Vivo V23 5G is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Android 12. It has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, as well as up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It has a 6MP primary sensor with an f/1.89 aperture lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture lens in the optics department. It features a 50MP primary sensor with an f/2.0 aperture lens and an 8MP wide-angle sensor with an f/2.28 aperture lens upfront.

The Vivo V23 Pro, on the other hand, has a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC under the hood, as well as up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. Except for the primary rear camera, which has a 108MP sensor with an f/1.88 aperture lens, most of the camera sensors are carried over from the vanilla V23 5G.

The Vivo V23 5G and the Vivo V23 Pro 5G have 5G, 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C, USB OTG, and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity options. In-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, GPS, Beidou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC are among the onboard sensors.

The battery in the Vivo V23 5G is 4,200mAh, while the battery in the Vivo V23 Pro 5G is 4,300mAh. Both are capable of 44W quick charging. The former is 157.2x72.42x7.39mm and weighs 179 grams, while the latter weighs 171 grams and measures 159.46x73.27x7.36mm.

