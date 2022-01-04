Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Price In India, Storage Iterations Surface On Retail Listings News oi-Megha Rawat

Vivo V23 5G and the Vivo V23 Pro 5G will be released in India on January 5. Vivo V23 5G series smartphones have apparently been featured on a store site, with price data, ahead of its official release. Vivo's next 5G-enabled handsets are expected to be high-end products from the firm.

8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM + storage combinations are available for the Vivo V23 5G. The business has already teased the range by revealing a triple rear camera unit with a 108MP main sensor. The handsets will also include dual 50MP selfie cameras.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted some screenshots of the listings for Vivo V23 5G and Vivo V23 Pro 5G on Vijay Sales. However, while writing, the listings appear to have been removed from the website.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Expected Price In India

The Vivo V23 5G is priced at Rs. 31,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage option, according to the screenshots. The model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is believed to cost Rs. 35,990.

The 8GB + 128GB storage model of the Vivo V23 Pro 5G is rumored to cost Rs. 41,990. According to the leak, the high-end variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will cost Rs. 45,990.Vivo V23 5G will be available in Stardust Black while Vivo V23 Pro 5G will be available in Sunshine Gold, according to the source. These details fit with a previous release from last week.

Vivo V23 5G, Vivo V23 Pro 5G Specifications

Vivo has already stated that the Vivo V23 5G series would be released in India on January 5. The Vivo V23 5G will have a color-changing rear panel.On the official business website and Flipkart, a microsite for the next series is now live, revealing several key specs of the Vivo V23 5G series.

The Vivo V23 Pro 5G will include an ultra-slim 3D curved display, according to the report. A metal flat frame will be included with the vanilla Vivo V23 5G. The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 5G SoC will also be used in the devices. The processor will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 4GB of additional RAM.

