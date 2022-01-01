Vivo V23 Pro 5G Dual Selfie Camera Explained News oi-Vivek

Vivo India recently confirmed the launch of the Vivo V23 series of smartphones on January 5. The company has now shared a teaser of the upcoming V23 series and highlights the selfie camera capabilities of one of the smartphones from the upcoming lineup.

As per the latest teaser, Vivo will launch at least two smartphones, which are likely to be called Vivo V23 5G and the Vivo V23 Pro 5G. The Vivo V23 Pro 5G is now confirmed to have a 3D curved display with a notch on top. The notch houses a dual selfie camera setup with dual LED lights to produce warm and cold color temperatures.

The official landing page for the Vivo V23 series of smartphones also confirms that the Vivo V23 Pro 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which makes the Vivo V23 Pro 5G the most powerful Vivo V series smartphone in India.

The company has already confirmed the fact that the Vivo V23 Pro 5G will have a color-changing back panel. The phone also has a triple camera setup at the back with a whopping 108MP primary camera, a first for a Vivo smartphone.

The dual-camera setup on the Vivo V23 Pro 5G will have a 50MP wide-angle lens with eye autofocus technology and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The rear triple camera will have a primary wide-angle lens (108MP), an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a super macro lens with no telephoto lens. The rear-camera setup on the Vivo V23 5G will be similar to the Vivo V23 Pro 5G except for the change in the primary sensor.

Vivo V23 5G Features

Looking at the renders, it becomes evident that the Vivo V23 Pro 5G has a plastic frame. However, the more affordable Vivo V23 5G has a metal frame, and the phone looks similar to the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13 series of smartphones with a flat metal frame.

Just like the Vivo V23 Pro 5G, the Vivo V23 5G also has a triple camera setup. However, instead of a 108MP primary camera, the Vivo V23 5G uses a 64MP primary sensor. This means the Vivo V23 5G should cost a lot less than the Vivo V23 Pro 5G.

Inspired By Apple?

It looks like some of the design elements of the Vivo V23 series are inspired by the Apple iPhone 13 series. While the Vivo V23 Pro 5G has an Apple-style notch, the Vivo V23 5G has a metal frame that looks similar to the iPhone 12/13 series. However, these phones will cost a lot less than Apple's offering. The company is likely to share more info about these devices in the coming days.

