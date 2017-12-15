Vivo V7 Energetic Blue variant to be launched on December 20

Back in November, Vivo V7+ came in an Energetic Blue color variant at Rs. 21,990. Now, it looks like the company is all set to launch the same color variant of the Vivo V7 as well.

Vivo India has taken to its official Twitter handle to reveal that they will be launching the Vivo V7 in Energetic Blue on December 20. Notably, this is exactly a month after the launch of the standard variant of the smartphone. The company has teased the upcoming Blue color variant with the hashtag #UnwrapTheBlue.

Given that the Vivo V7 was launched in the country at a price point of Rs. 18,990 in both the Gold and Matte Black variants, we can expect the Energetic Blue color variant to also be priced similarly. In fact, the company did the same with the Blue variant of the Vivo V7+ as it was priced similarly to the other color options.

One of the highlights of the Vivo V7 is the full-screen design with the 5.7-inch FullView HD+ display with 1440 x 720 pixel resolution. Having said that there is a full-screen design, it goes without saying that the smartphone has thin bezels at the top and bottom and 18:9 aspect ratio display. Also, the fingerprint sensor at the front has been moved to the rear of the smartphone. The other key highlight is the presence of the 24MP front-facing selfie camera at the front along with Moonlight flash for bright and perfect selfie shots even in low-light conditions.

When it comes to the other specifications, the Vivo V7 houses a Snapdragon 450 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 32GB internal storage space. There is a dedicated microSD card slot on board that can support up to 256GB of expandable storage space. The rear camera is a 16MP sensor accompanied with LED flash.

The connectivity aspects on board the Vivo V7 are 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a microUSB port for charging and data transfer. The smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat topped with the company's proprietary FunTouch OS 3.2. A 3000mAh battery powers the smartphone from within and delivers a decent backup to the smartphone on moderate usage.