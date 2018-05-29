Vivo X21 India launch: Watch the live stream of the event here

Vivo is all set to launch its Vivo X21 in India today, at 12 pm IST. The event will kick start in New Delhi. The smartphone was first launched in China back in March 2018. The phone was launched in two variants --Vivo X21 and Vivo X21 UD-- the later variant comes with an under-display fingerprint scanner.

Vivo has decided to launch the Vivo X21 UD in India as the Vivo X21. Earlier this month, Vivo has already teased the launch of the Vivo X21 in India. The company has also revealed that the smartphone will be a Flipkart-exclusive in the country. Moreover, the Vivo X21 is among those smartphones which are eligible for the Android P Beta developer Preview 2 update. The one which was released by Google earlier this month. The Vivo X21 last week went up for pre-bookings ahead of the India launch. The company is set to live stream the launch event on Flipkart.

Vivo X21 specifications

To recap, the smartphone is fitted with a 6.28-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with an ultra-thin bezel and notch at the top. It uses the Synaptics in-screen fingerprint sensor. Under its hood, the smartphone makes use of a Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded using a microSD card.

For imaging, there is a dual-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture and a 5MP secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera is a 12MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture, 3D mapping and IR light.

If you are interested in the device then there are multiple ways to catch the live-streaming of the India launch event. Here's how you watch the live-streaming.