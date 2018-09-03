Vivo X23 with Snapdragon 670 set to launch September 6

Vivo has already confirmed earlier that it is soon going to launch its Vivo X23 smartphone on September 6. In a couple of days, the company will launch the smartphone. The company has started sending the invited for the launch of the X23, and the invites show that the event will take place in China. Here is the official invite from Vivo that was sent to a Chinese tech website.

The Vivo X23 invite comes in a form of display and while opening it you can see a teaser message from Lu Han, a singer and actor from China. The invite didn't disclose anything about the information or specification of the smartphone. But the company has already added a dedicated page on its website showing the key features of the phone.

Vivo X23 rumored specs

The Vivo X23 is expected to comes with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and a small notch for its selfie camera. It has been reported that the phone will come with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 670 SoC along with 8 GB of RAM. According to AnTuTu listing, the phone will arrive with an internal storage of 128 GB.

On the optical front, Vivo X23 is said to sports rear dual camera setup with 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 as primary sensor coupled with the 13-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, it is expected to house a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

The handset is said to be fueled by a 3,400mAh battery that seems to be enabled with support for 22.5W fast charging. It is expected to run on Android 8.1 Oreo OS flavored with FunTouch OS 4.5.

On the same day, the company will also launch the Vivo V11 Pro in India. The smartphone is said to sport a 6.4-inch FHD+ display along with a notch on the screen.

The display will carry a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the smartphone is said to be powered by Snapdragon 660SoC, clubbed with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of native storage. On the optical front, the phone will feature a rear camera with 12-megapixel + 5-megapixel along with an LED flash. On the front, it will have 25-megapixel selfie camera. It will be fueled by a 3,400mAh battery.

