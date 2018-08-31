Vivo X23 specifications out by leaked presentation slide

Vivo X23 will be unveiled on September 6, which is the same day when the company will launch the V11 Pro in India. We have come across several leaks regarding these upcoming Vivo smartphones revealing the possible specifications and features. Now, we have a massive leak that sheds light on the specifications of the X23, thanks to a leak presentation slide.

The presentation slide has been revealed by a Weibo post via Playfuldroid. It shows the specifications Though the post has been taken down now, we can expect these specifications to be legit give that the launch of the smartphone is in close proximity.

Vivo X23 leaked specifications

Going by the leaked presentation slide, the smartphone might arrive with a 6.41-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is likely to arrive with a Snapdragon 670 SoC that has a similar architecture to that of the Snapdragon 710 SoC. This processor is said to be teamed up with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

For imaging, this smartphone is believed to make use of a dual camera setup at its rear with 12MP and 3MP sensors and a 12MP selfie camera. The primary sensor of the dual camera module is likely a Sony IMX363 sensor. Notably, this sensor was used by the Mi Mix 2S, Poco F1, Xiaomi Mi 8 and Vivo NEX S.

The lights of the device will be kept on by a 3400mAh battery with fast charging capability facilitated by a 2.25W cable and power brick. The device is believed to run Android 8.1 Oreo topped by the company's Funtouch OS 4.5. While there is no clear information regarding the other specifications of the smartphone, it looks like it will come with a fourth generation under-display fingerprint sensor.

Further details regarding the smartphone are yet to be revealed but we can expect it to be one of the advanced offerings from the Chinese company. We can get to know all the details in the coming days as the launch is to happen on September 6.