Vivo officially confirms launch of the X23 on September 6

Vivo is said to be working on the release of its upcoming smartphone which will be the sequel to Vivo X21. The upcoming smartphone is dubbed as the Vivo X23, the handset is already popped up many times. Moreover, it's also spotted on a couple of leaks and certification. So we already know something about the upcoming device.

Earlier the leaks suggested, that the smartphone was scheduled to be officially unveiled on August 20, but that never happened. Instead of the launch, a reservation page with a few specs of the handset surfaced on Vivo's official website. Finally, the company has officially confirmed that it is going to launch the Vivo X23.

The company revealed that the phone will come with a water drop notch, a high screen-to-body ratio and Vivo's fourth generation of the under-display fingerprint scanner. The launch date of the phone is scheduled for September 6 at 7:30 pm in Beijing, China.

According to the benchmark database, the Vivo X23 is expected to come with a 6.41-inch display with a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. There will be a notch on top of the display. It is likely that the upcoming Vivo smartphone will flaunt a glass back in three colors such as phantom purple, phantom red and magic night blue.

The Vivo X23 is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. However, we have come across rumors regarding an 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone. The Snapdragon 670 SoC is built on the 10nm process technology with the same Kryo 360 architecture as the recently launched Snapdragon 710.

Rumors have also suggested that the Vivo X23 will include an ultra-wide-angle lens to capture a large area of the background despite a short range. The reports have also hinted that the phone will sport a 3D face unlock for increased security.