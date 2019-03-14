ENGLISH

    Vivo X27 official specifications and teasers are out

    Vivo X27 is likely to be similar to the Vivo V15 Pro in terms of design.

    By
    |

    Vivo X27 is all set to be unveiled on March 19 at an event in China. While we are days ahead of the launch of this smartphone, we have been coming across several leaks shedding light on its details. Now, the device has once again hit the headlines, thanks to the official post shared by the company.

    Well, Vivo has taken to Weibo to confirm the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. It reveals the camera, battery capacity and RAM of the device. Previously, the smartphone carrying the codename Vivo V1829A/T was spotted on the TENAA database a couple of weeks back. Notably, both the official specifications and the ones leaked by the TENAA listing appear to be similar.

    Vivo X27 official specifications

    Talking about the official specifications, the Vivo X27 has been confirmed to arrive with 8GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage space. This could be the high-end variant and we can expect other storage variants too from the company. The battery capacity is tipped to be 4000mAh. Though there is no word regarding the other details on battery configuration, there are expectations that the device will have a USB Type-C port and 22.5W fast charging feature.

    Talking about the photography feature, this upcoming Vivo smartphone is likely to arrive with a 48MP primary rear camera. This camera is said to use a Sony IMX586 sensor as seen in the Redmi Note 7 Pro. Furthermore, the caption on one of the teasers show that the device will come with wide-angle mode and night view mode.

    Vivo X27 teasers

    Besides these key specifications, the company has also shared the official teaser images on its Weibo handle. These teasers show the front and rear of the smartphone along with its triple camera setup. We can clearly see the curved edges and rounded corners. The teasers show the Blue color variant and it appears to have narrow bezels on all sides and a pop-up selfie camera. When it comes to the design, it is quite reminiscent to the Vivo V15 Pro (review).

     

    Expected price

    Though there is no word regarding the pricing of this smartphone, there are speculations that the Vivo X27 could be priced starting from RMB 3,198 (approx. Rs 33,000).

    Story first published: Thursday, March 14, 2019, 11:02 [IST]
