Vivo X50 Lite Gets Certified Via Multiple Platforms Online News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo seems to have started developing its new smartphone lineup going by the X50 moniker. The new smartphone series is said to debut with the Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and the X50 Lite. While the standard and the Pro model have been confirmed, the X50 Lite's existence has been confirmed via multiple mobile authentication platforms.

The Vivo X50 Lite has cleared its certification with the Vivo V1397 model number via GCF and Wi-Fi Alliance websites. Some of the hardware features have been revealed by these websites' database. While the GCF website's listing confirms the moniker of the handset.

The Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggests the device will launch with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. We expect the unit to offer a custom Fun Touch user interface. The listing further indicates that the X50 Lite will come with support for dual-band 5G, i.e 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

The details related to the upcoming handset are limited to the software version and the Wi-Fi connectivity. Other information like camera, battery, display, and processor are still vague.

Also, it is unknown when this handset will make a debut in India and the global market. It is worth mentioning that Vivo had already filed a patent for the standard X50 and the X50 Pro. But, the hardware and software details of both models are scarce. It would be interesting to see what all new features Vivo upcoming smartphones will bring to the table.

Vivo is also gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone in its popular Nex series. The Vivo Nex 3s is scheduled to launch on March 10 in China. Ahead of the launch, its specifications were revealed via TENNA. The device is confirmed to arrive with the Snapdragon 865 processor with dual-mode 5G (SA and NSA) support.

via

Best Mobiles in India