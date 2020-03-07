ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Vivo X50 Lite Gets Certified Via Multiple Platforms Online

    By
    |

    Vivo seems to have started developing its new smartphone lineup going by the X50 moniker. The new smartphone series is said to debut with the Vivo X50, X50 Pro, and the X50 Lite. While the standard and the Pro model have been confirmed, the X50 Lite's existence has been confirmed via multiple mobile authentication platforms.

    Vivo X50 Lite Gets Certified Via Multiple Platforms Online

     

    The Vivo X50 Lite has cleared its certification with the Vivo V1397 model number via GCF and Wi-Fi Alliance websites. Some of the hardware features have been revealed by these websites' database. While the GCF website's listing confirms the moniker of the handset.

    The Wi-Fi Alliance listing suggests the device will launch with Android 10 OS out-of-the-box. We expect the unit to offer a custom Fun Touch user interface. The listing further indicates that the X50 Lite will come with support for dual-band 5G, i.e 2.4GHz and 5GHz.

    The details related to the upcoming handset are limited to the software version and the Wi-Fi connectivity. Other information like camera, battery, display, and processor are still vague.

    Also, it is unknown when this handset will make a debut in India and the global market. It is worth mentioning that Vivo had already filed a patent for the standard X50 and the X50 Pro. But, the hardware and software details of both models are scarce. It would be interesting to see what all new features Vivo upcoming smartphones will bring to the table.

    Vivo is also gearing up to launch a new flagship smartphone in its popular Nex series. The Vivo Nex 3s is scheduled to launch on March 10 in China. Ahead of the launch, its specifications were revealed via TENNA. The device is confirmed to arrive with the Snapdragon 865 processor with dual-mode 5G (SA and NSA) support.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, March 7, 2020, 11:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X