Vivo X51 5G With Gimbal Camera Goes Official; Features, Price
Vivo launched its flagship X50 series in India in July. Now, the company has introduced the Vivo X51 5G in the European market as a rebranded version of the Vivo X50 Pro 5G. The specifications of the handset are identical to the Vivo X50 Pro. For pricing, the X51 5G comes with a price tag of GBP 749 (around Rs. 71,900) for the single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant and it is offered in Alpha Grey color.
The phone will go on sale starting on October 29 in the European market. Along with the Vivo X51 5G, the company has also unveiled three handsets including Vivo Y70, Y20s, and the Vivo Y11s.
Vivo X51 5G: Specifications
As stated above, the Vivo X51 5G packs the same features as the X50 Pro. Hence, it sports the same 6.56-inch full-HD+ (2376 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Vivo X51 5G draws power from the Snapdragon 765G SoC clubbed with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.
Speaking of optics, Vivo X51 5G features a quad rear camera setup with a combination of a 48MP primary lens with an f/1.6 aperture, a 13MP bokeh sensor with an f/2.46 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP sensor. The highlight of the handset is its gimbal image stabilization system which allows you to capture smooth videos. For selfies, the X51 5G also sports a 32MP shooter which is placed inside a punch-hole cutout.
The smartphone has a 4,315 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. On the connectivity front, the phone supports Wi-Fi 2.4G, 5G Wi-Fi MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, OTG, NFC, and USB 2.0. Lastly, the Vivo X51 5G measures 158.46 × 72.80 × 8.04mm and weighs 181.5 grams.
However, despite being a flagship phone it does not have any official IP rating and you also don't get any headphone jack and microSD slot for storage expansion.
