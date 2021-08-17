Vivo X60 Gets Price Cut In India; Now Starts At Rs. 34,990 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo has announced a price cut for the Vivo X60. To recall, the smartphone was launched back in March alongside the Vivo X60 Pro and the X60 Pro Plus. Now, the standard variant has received a price cut just ahead of its successor X70 launch which is rumored to happen next month. Both variants of the Vivo X60 have got a price cut by up to Rs. 3,000, which brings down the starting price to Rs. 34,990.

Vivo X60 New Price Details

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM model was launched at Rs. 37,990 and after the price cut, it can be purchased at just Rs. 34,990. On the other hand, the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is now selling at Rs. 39,990 instead of its previous price of Rs. 41,990.

The new price cuts are now reflecting on the company's website. Besides, Vivo is also offering a cashback with ICICI and HDFC credit cards, one-time screen replacement, and so on. Further, the Vivo X60 is available in Midnight Black and Shimmer Blue color options.

Vivo X60 Features

The Vivo X60 has a 6.56-inch Full HD+ E3 AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. A 4,300 mAh battery fuels the device that supports 33W fast charging.

Moreover, Vivo has partnered with Zeiss for cameras. The rear panel is equipped with a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP ultrawide sensor, and a 13MP portrait lens. Upfront, it has a 32MP selfie camera. Connectivity features include 5G, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port on the connectivity front.

Should You Buy Or Wait For X70 Series?

As per the multiple rumors, the upcoming Vivo X70 series will not get a huge upgrade. The display part remains the same as the predecessor. However, the Vivo X70 is said to support a large aperture of f1/1.5 and five-axis image stabilization that is missing on the Vivo X60.

Given that, we expect the next-gen Vivo X70 might get better camera features. So, waiting for it won't be too bad. But the Vivo X60 is also a powerful mid-range device. You get the flagship Snapdragon 870 SoC, fast charging, 120Hz display, and so on.

