Vivo X60 Pro+ Confirmed To Launch On January 21: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo announced the flagship X60 series last month comprising of the standard X60, X60 Pro, and the X60 Pro+. However, the company did not reveal the features and pricing details of the X60 Pro+ model. Now, the company took to its Weibo channel to announce that the Vivo X60 Pro+ will be launched on January 21 in China at 7:30 PM (local time). The X60 Pro+ is believed to be the high-end model from the series.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Expected Features

As far as features are concerned, the handset is likely to run the Snapdragon 888 SoC, while the other two models come with the Exynos 1080 chipset. Besides, it is said to come with the same 6.56-inch AMOLED display which is also present on the other two models. It is also said to feature a centered punch-hole and might offer a Full HD+ resolution along with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Moreover, the phone earlier appeared on JD.com suggesting its memory variants and color options. The Vivo X60 Pro+ is likely to offer in Deep Ocean Blue and Classic Orange shades. It is also listed to come in two variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage options.

In terms of cameras, the same Zeiss optics is also expected from the Vivo X60 Pro+. The phone might offer a quad-rear camera setup which includes a 50MP main lens. Besides, the X60 Pro+ is rumored to pack 55W fast charging support. It is also said to run on OriginOS 1.0 based on Android 11.

Moreover, the phone is expected to offer an excellent low light camera performance as per JD.com. For pricing, the Vivo X60 Pro+ is expected to expensive than the other two models.

Best Mobiles in India