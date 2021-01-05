Vivo X60 Pro+ Launch Imminent As It Clears Network Certification: Details News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo X60 series with the base model and the Pro model has hit the shelves a few days ago. At the time of the launch, Vivo confirmed the series would get another high-end model, namely the Vivo X60 Pro+, which was speculated to launch later this month. It looks like the premium smartphone is passing through several certification sites ahead of the launch.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Clears Network Certification

Tipped by Digital Chat Station, the report notes the Vivo X60 Pro+ passed the network certification process. As always, the certification listing has revealed a couple of key details. For one, the upcoming flagship smartphone will flaunt a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature a single punch-hole cutout in the center that would house the selfie camera.

Vivo X60 Pro+ Expected Features

A couple of previous leaks have given us a better idea of what to expect on the Vivo X60 Pro+. Unlike the other two Vivo X60 models, the upcoming smartphone is expected to draw power from the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. This would make the X60 Pro+ the first smartphone from Vivo to feature the flagship processor.

To recall, the Vivo X60 and the X60 Pro drew power from the Samsung Exynos 1080 chipset. In fact, these were the first smartphones to feature the Exynos 1080 SoC. To note, speculators reveal there could be a couple of similarities between the Pro and the upcoming Pro+ models. For one, the new Vivo X60 Pro+ could also feature a quad-camera setup.

The camera sensors are expected to be a 50MP sensor for the primary camera. The phone is also said to include 50MP fast charging support. For now, several details are still missing. We're uncertain of the display size and even the battery details. Since it's passing through certification sites now, we expect to know more in the coming days.

It looks like the new Vivo X60 Pro+ will go head-to-head in competition with the likes of Xiaomi Mi 11. The Mi 11 launched recently with the Snapdragon 888 chipset. The upcoming iQOO 7 will also compete with the new Vivo X60 Pro+.

