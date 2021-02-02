Vivo X60 Series India Launch Likely Pegged For Q1 2021 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro were announced in December last year followed by the unveiling of the Vivo X60 Pro+ last month. The X60 series comprises a premium design and high-end hardware aspects. Now, it looks like the Chinese smartphone maker is all set to unveil the X60 series sometime soon in India.

Vivo X60 Series India Launch

As per a report by 91mobiles, Vivo is all set to launch the X60 and X60 Pro in India in the Q1 2021. It is suggested that these smartphones will be launched in the country by late March or early April. Furthermore, the report goes on stating that the Vivo X60 Pro+ will also be launched in the country along with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G SoC. It remains to be seen if it will be accompanied by the regular X60 or the X60 Pro or both.

While the report notes that the Vivo X60 series is all set to be launched as early as next month, there is no word regarding how much these devices could be priced in the country. We need to wait for an official confirmation regarding the India launch of the X60 series.

Vivo X60 Series Details

The Vivo X60 Pro+, the most advanced model in the series comes with a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with HDR10+ and 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a Snapdragon 888 SoC along with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space. Running Android 11 topped with Origin OS, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor, a quad-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor, a 32MP selfie camera sensor and a 4200mAh battery with 55W fast-charging support.

When it comes to the Vivo X60 Pro, it makes use of a 6.56-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout at the center. The hardware aspects include an Exynos 1080 SoC alongside 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space and a 4300mAh battery with 33W fast charging. The other goodies on board the Vivo X60 Pro include 5G and other standard connectivity aspects, Android 11 topped with OriginOS and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The imaging aspects include a 48MP quad-camera setup and a 32MP selfie camera sensor. Lastly, the standard Vivo X60 is almost similar to the Pro model except for the lack of a dedicated telephoto lens.

