Vivo X80 Series Launching On April 25; ZEISS Cameras, Punch-Hole Display Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo X series has given the market some premium, flagship smartphones. The Vivo X70 series is getting a successor, namely the Vivo X80 series, which will launch later this month in China. Vivo took to Weibo to tease the upcoming series, its launch date, and a few specifications. Here's everything we know about the Vivo X80 series.

Vivo X80 Series Launch Date

The new Vivo X80 series will be launching on April 25 at 7 PM in China (around 4:30 PM Indian time). The official teasers confirm that the Vivo X80 lineup will currently be available in China only. The India and global launch of the new smartphones is still under wraps. But we expect it to arrive shortly.

Vivo X80 Series Features: What To Expect?

Vivo also shared some of the key specifications of the upcoming Vivo X80 series. The teaser reveals the smartphone in a bright orange-colored rear panel. A massive camera setup occupies the top part of the rear panel. Speaking of the cameras, the new Vivo X80 series will get its camera from ZEISS, just like its predecessor, the Vivo X70 series.

The teaser highlights the quad-camera setup along with the LED flash. The new Vivo X80 series is said to bring in several new smartphone technologies. For one, it's said to feature the Vivo V1+ professional imaging processor. Plus, the new Sony IMX886 lens is said to arrive first on the Vivo X80 series.

Interestingly, the rear design of the Vivo X80 series is similar to that of the Vivo X Note. Upfront, the new Vivo phone flaunts a punch-hole cutout with a very sleek frame. Presently, the number of models under the new Vivo X80 series is still under wraps. The rumor mill claims the Vivo X80, Vivo X80 Pro, and the Vivo X80 Pro+ models are said to launch on the 25th.

The Dimensity 8100 chipset is said to power the vanilla Vivo X80 model while the X80 Pro might get the Dimensity 9000 chipset. The high-end Vivo X80 Pro+ will likely get the Snapdragon 8 Gen1 processor. However, these are mere speculations for now. We expect Vivo to continue teasing the phones ahead of the launch.

Best Mobiles in India