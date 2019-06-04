Vivo Y12 Sale Debuts This Week – Cheapest Smartphone With Triple Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, Vivo has been on a launch spree. The company has been bringing many new affordable smartphones to the Indian market. After launching the Vivo Y15 and Vivo Y17, there were claims that the company will bring the Vivo Y12 to the country. Now, a report has come up with the possible pricing and specifications of this smartphone.

As per a 91mobiles report, the Vivo Y12 could be the cheapest smartphone to arrive with triple cameras at its rear. Also, it is likely to get the power from a mammoth 5000mAh battery with support for reverse charging, which will make the Y12 act as a power bank. Interestingly, the report claims that this smartphone will go on sale starting from this week.

Vivo Y12 Indian Pricing Is Out

While the company is yet to launch this smartphone, the report citing a company dealer has revealed that there will be two storage configurations of the Vivo Y12. The base variant of the smartphone with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space is likely to be priced at Rs. 11,990. And, the high-end variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space is likely to be priced at Rs. 12,990. But the RAM and storage variants appear to be little confusing than usual.

Vivo Y12 Specifications We Know

When it comes to specifications, the Vivo smartphone in question adorns a 6.35-inch Halo FullView display with a HD+ resolution and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. The device has a screen-to-body ratio of 89%. Under its hood, there is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

As per reports, there will be triple rear cameras comprising an 8MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, a 13MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a third 2MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera will be an 8MP sensor with AI Face Beauty and f/2.0 aperture. The other aspects of this smartphone are Android 9 Pie topped with FunTouch OS 9, a fingerprint sensor at the rear, standard connectivity aspects and a 5000mAh battery with reserve charging support.

Should You Buy Vivo Y12?

Given that the Vivo Y12 is likely to be the cheapest smartphone featuring triple cameras at its rear right now, it is definitely a good buy. Moreover, the device has a capacious battery with support for reverse charging too, which makes it appealing for those who are looking for a value for money offering. However, Vivo has to compete hard against the Redmi and Realme smartphones that are dominating this price bracket with their offerings. Given that Vivo has marked a niche for itself in the market, we can expect its device to grab the attention of buyers seeking triple cameras and a long-lasting battery within their budget.