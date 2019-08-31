Vivo Y17, Y15 Prices Axed In The Offline Market In India News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Vivo has discounted two of its smartphones from its 'Y' series - the Y15 and the Y17 in India. Both the smartphones were launched earlier this year in India with a triple-camera module and have been discounted previously as well in the country. Let's have a look at the details:

Vivo Y17, Y15 Discount Details:

Vivo has axed the pricing of both the handsets by Rs. 1,000 in brick and mortar stores. The Vivo Y17 was launched at Rs. 17,990 but had received a permanent price cut of Rs. 2,000 earlier. The handset was retailing for Rs. 15,990 and now it has been discounted again by Rs. 1,000. This means you can now buy the handset for Rs. 14,990.

On the other hand, the Vivo Y15 was announced at Rs. 13,990 and following the discount of Rs. 1,000, you can buy the handset for Rs. 12,999. While the discount has been announced for the offline market, both the smartphones are selling with the same discounted price on online stores such as Amazon.in and Flipkart.

Vivo Y17, Y15 Highlight Features:

The primary highlight of both the handsets is a triple-lens camera module. The camera setup on the Vivo Y17 and the Y15 comprises of a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. While the rear camera setup is the same on both the handsets, the selfie cameras differ at 20MP and 16MP respectively.

The display is also the same on both the handsets. You get a 6.35-inch HD+ panel with 720 x 1544 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the Y17 makes use of a Mediatek Helio P35 SoC, while the Y15 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC.

The former comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage while the latter in 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM configuration. In the software department, they both ship with Android Pie-based FunTouch interface. Both the smartphones are fuelled by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W Dual-Engine fast charging support.

