Vivo Y3 with 5000mAh battery launched for around Rs. 15,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Vivo Y3 is now official with triple cameras and a capacious battery.

Vivo is definitely on a launch spree as it introduces many new smartphones into the market. The latest one from the company is the Vivo Y3 announced in its home market China. After several rumors and speculations, this smartphone has been listed on JD.com and the official Vivo website in the country revealing all the details. However, there is no word regarding when the device will be launched outside of China.

Well, the listing on the online retailer site shows that there will be only one variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space priced at 1498 yuan (approx. Rs. 15,000). On the other hand, the product page listing on the official website lists it for 1500 yuan, which is almost the same. These listing show that the smartphone will be launched in Peach Pink and Peacock Blue color options.

Vivo Y3 specifications

When it comes to specifications, the Vivo Y3 runs Android Pie topped with the latest iteration of its custom ROM, Funtouch OS 9. The smartphone is fitted with a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch, a resolution of 1544 x 720 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.3:9. Under its hood, the smartphone employes an octa-core MediaTek P35 SoC coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card slot supporting up to 256GB additional storage space.

Vivo Y3 flaunts triple cameras at its rear with a 13MP primary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide angle lens with 120-degree field of view and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera is a 16MP sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and face unlock feature. The Vivo smartphone comes with standard connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm head phone jack and a micro USB port. It USP of this smartphone is the presence of a juicy 5000mAh battery with support for dual-engine fast charging technology.