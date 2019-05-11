ENGLISH

    Vivo Y3 complete specs leak: Comes with a triple rear-camera setup with Helio P35 SoC

    Vivo Y3 has a notch-display design

    By
    |

    Vivo might soon launch a budget Y series device named Vivo Y3, and the specifications of the smartphone have surfaced online. The specs-sheet of the Vivo Y3 does give a hint that the Vivo Y3 is the budget smartphone with the triple camera setup.

    Vivo Y3 complete specs leak: Comes with a triple rear-camera setup

     

    The leaked image suggests that the Vivo Y3 will have a triple camera setup with a 2.5D curved tempered glass. The device also has a rear-facing fingerprint sensor with a Vivo logo on the bottom of the smartphone.

    Vivo Y3 specifications

    The Vivo Y3 has a 6.35-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass with a water-drop notch on the front. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC powers the smartphone with 4GB of RAM and 64/128 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

    The smartphone also features a dual SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. Coming to the primary camera setup, the device has a 13 MP primary camera, an 8 MP secondary camera (which is either a telephoto or a super wide angle lens), and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera, which is most likely to support face unlock and 1080p video recording capability.

    The device is fueled by a 5000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port with the old-school 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone will run on FunTouch OS skin on top of Android 9 Pie OS.

    The leak also speculates that the Vivo Y3 will come with 1499 Yuan or Rs 15,000 for the base variant with 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the Vivo Y3 in India. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the Vivo Y3.

    Source

     

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, May 11, 2019, 13:45 [IST]
