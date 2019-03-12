ENGLISH

    Vivo Y3, Vivo Y5 smartphones to be launched during IPL 2019

    Two new Vivo smartphones might arrive be announced during IPL 2019.

    By
    |

    Recently, Vivo unveiled the V15 and V15 pro smartphones in India. Now, it looks like the company is gearing up to launch more affordable models for its fans in the country. Well, there are speculations that the brand might launch two new smartphones during the upcoming IPL 2019 season.

    As per a report by 91mobiles, Vivo Y3 and Vivo Y5, two upcoming budget smartphones will be launched in India sometime during the IPL season. These upcoming Vivo smartphones are likely to compete against the likes of the Galaxy M and Galaxy A series smartphones launched recently by Samsung.

    Vivo Y3 and Y5 smartphones

    Going by the report, the Vivo Y3 could be a direct competitor to the Galaxy A30 or Galaxy M30. Likewise, the Vivo Y5 is believed to be a rival to the Galaxy A50. If the report is to be believed, the Vivo Y3 could be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000. And, the Vivo Y5 could fall in the price bracket between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 20,000.

    As per the report, one of these new smartphones will have a triple camera setup like the Galaxy M30. As of now, there are no other details regarding these new Vivo smartphones likely in the making including their internal specifications. However, going by the recent trend, we can expect these devices to be launched with FHD+ displays with a waterdrop notch and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 series or any equivalent SoC. Even the gradient rear panel design could be possible.

    Given that these new smartphones are likely to be launched sometime during IPL 2019, we can expect them to be announced later this month. Notably, Vivo is the title sponsor of the T20 tournament, which will debut on March 23. So, we can expect the devices in question to be launched around that time.

     

    Read More About: vivo news smartphones
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
