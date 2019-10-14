Just In
- 25 min ago Apple iPad (2019) Goes On Sale Starting At Rs. 29,900 In India: Price And Offers
-
- 40 min ago Realme X2 Pro Hands-On Video Leaked Ahead Of October 15 Launch
- 2 hrs ago Google Pixel 4 Retail Box Leaks Revealing Rear Design
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Big Diwali Sale Offers: Realme Smartphones On Discount This Festive Season
Don't Miss
- Movies How Did Aaradhya Bachchan React To Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Look For Angelina Jolie's Maleficent?
- Sports ICC wants T20 World Cup every year, BCCI says firm no to proposal
- News Who is Abhijit Banerjee? Indian-origin economist who won Nobel Prize
- Lifestyle Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks Drop Dead Gorgeous At The Maleficent Mistress Of Evil Trailer Launch
- Automobiles Porsche & Boeing Enter Partnership To Develop Premium Electric Flying Cars
- Finance Should You Get The Rs 1 Crore Life Insurance Cover?
- Travel 8 Most Dangerous Road Routes In India
- Education October 2: Exclusive 150th Birth Eve Mahatma Gandhi Quotes And Views On Education 2019
Vivo Y3 Standard Edition Images Leaked; AI Dual Camera Tipped
Vivo Y3 will soon have a lighter version called the Vivo Y3 Standard Edition. Vivo released the Vivo Y3 smartphone a few months ago in China. Now, the company is reportedly working on a lighter version that will pack a Snapdragon 439 processor, a report said.
Vivo Y3 Standard Edition Specs
The new Vivo Y3 Standard Edition will feature a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design, notes SlashLeaks, who leaked the images. The upcoming smartphone will have a 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Vivo has included the option to expand the storage with a microSD card slot.
The Vivo Y3 Standard Edition is believed to have an AI-enabled dual-camera setup. The primary camera is a 13MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash. The leaks show that the Vivo Y3 Standard Edition has an 8MP selfie camera. Other leaked specs include a 5,000 mAh battery (non-removable) that's packed with a 10W fast charging support.
The Vivo Y3 Standard Edition will run Android 9.0 Pie, the leaks show. For security, there's a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear of the smartphone. The smartphone packs all the standard connectivity options and is also believed to have a Bottle Green color variant with a gradient finish.
Vivo Y3 Standard Edition, Vivo Y3 Comparison
The original Vivo Y3 was launched in May this year and features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P35 SoC processor, runs Android 9 Pie, and packs a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo Y3 and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, just like the Vivo Y3 Standard Edition. However, the original model also has a dual-engine fast charging and Face Unlock feature as well.
Some of the other differences include the camera setup. The Vivo Y3 has a triple camera setup, with 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the Vivo Y3 Standard Edition has a dual-camera setup. Both the smartphones have the usual connectivity options, including a headphone jack.
-
28,999
-
37,999
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
47,499
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
11,998
-
19,999
-
9,999
-
58,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
24,000
-
1,94,000
-
18,970
-
1,64,769
-
86,590