    Vivo Y3 Standard Edition Images Leaked; AI Dual Camera Tipped

    Vivo Y3 will soon have a lighter version called the Vivo Y3 Standard Edition. Vivo released the Vivo Y3 smartphone a few months ago in China. Now, the company is reportedly working on a lighter version that will pack a Snapdragon 439 processor, a report said.

    Vivo Y3 Standard Edition Images Leaked
    Vivo Y3 Standard Edition Specs

    The new Vivo Y3 Standard Edition will feature a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch design, notes SlashLeaks, who leaked the images. The upcoming smartphone will have a 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Vivo has included the option to expand the storage with a microSD card slot.

    The Vivo Y3 Standard Edition is believed to have an AI-enabled dual-camera setup. The primary camera is a 13MP sensor and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an LED flash. The leaks show that the Vivo Y3 Standard Edition has an 8MP selfie camera. Other leaked specs include a 5,000 mAh battery (non-removable) that's packed with a 10W fast charging support.

    The Vivo Y3 Standard Edition will run Android 9.0 Pie, the leaks show. For security, there's a fingerprint scanner mounted at the rear of the smartphone. The smartphone packs all the standard connectivity options and is also believed to have a Bottle Green color variant with a gradient finish.

    Vivo Y3 Standard Edition, Vivo Y3 Comparison

    The original Vivo Y3 was launched in May this year and features a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P35 SoC processor, runs Android 9 Pie, and packs a 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo Y3 and is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery, just like the Vivo Y3 Standard Edition. However, the original model also has a dual-engine fast charging and Face Unlock feature as well.

    Some of the other differences include the camera setup. The Vivo Y3 has a triple camera setup, with 13MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. On the other hand, the Vivo Y3 Standard Edition has a dual-camera setup. Both the smartphones have the usual connectivity options, including a headphone jack.

    Story first published: Monday, October 14, 2019, 16:05 [IST]
