Vivo Y30 6GB RAM Variant Launched For Rs. 14,990 In India

Vivo has launched a new 6GB RAM variant for its Vivo Y30 in India. The features of the new 6GB RAM + 128GB model remain the same as the 4GB variant except for the RAM capacity. It also comes in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black shades, just like the old model. The price of the new variant has been set at Rs. 14,990 in India and will be available for purchase from offline stores across the country.

To recall, the Vivo Y30 made its debut in the country back in July with a sole 4GB + 128GB storage configuration for Rs. 14,999. In October, the model also received a price cut and is available now at Rs. 13,990.

Vivo Y30 Features

The Vivo Y30 offers a 6.47-inch Ultra-O HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. There is a punch-hole cutout for housing the selfie camera. The MediaTek Helio P35 SoC will handle the processing under its hood coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 128GB of onboard storage can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD slot.

In terms of software, the device runs Android 10-based Funtouch OS custom skin on top. A 5,000 mAh battery unit fuels the phone and packs a quad-rear camera setup. One can get a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP sensor at the back.

For selfies, the handset comes with an 8MP front snapper. Connectivity options include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, a 3.5mm audio jack. Furthermore, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measure. Lastly, the Vivo Y30 measures 162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm dimensions and weighs 197 grams.

