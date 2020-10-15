Vivo Y30 Gets Price Cut In India; Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Vivo Y30 has received a price cut of Rs. 1,000 in the Indian market. To recall, the Vivo Y30 made its debut in the country at Rs. 14,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Now, it will cost at Rs. 13,990 and the new price is already reflecting on the Amazon India website. Besides, the phone is also available with a new price tag at offline outlet as well.

Notably, the Vivo Y30 is listed on Flipkart with the previous tag. The handset comes in Dazzle Blue and Emerald Black color options.

Should You Buy Vivo Y30?

The Vivo Y30 bestows a 6.47-inch Ultra-O HD+ display with 1560 x 720 pixels resolution. It also features a punch-hole cutout to accommodate the selfie camera. The device packs the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU, 4GB RAM. One can expand the 128GB internal storage up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD.

Running Android 10-based Funtouch OS custom skin on top, the handset houses a 5,000 mAh battery. However, it does not offer fast charging like the other phones at the same price. Coming to the optics, you get a quad-camera setup at the rear which includes a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP sensor. At the front, it sports 8MP snapper for selfies.

Other aspects of the handset include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS for connectivity. Further, it has a 3.5mm audio jack and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measure. Lastly, the Vivo Y30 measures 162.04 x 74.46 x 9.11mm dimensions and weighs 197 grams. Considering the price, Vivo could have offered better camera features on the Vivo Y30. Besides, it also features only 720p HD display.

