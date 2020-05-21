Vivo Y30 To Arrive In India In Early June: Expected Price, Specs News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo has already launched a slew of smartphones in the Indian market. And, it looks like the company is all set to launch another new smartphone as early as next month. The Vivo Y30 is believed to be launched in India early in June. Notably, this affordable mid-range smartphone was announced in Malaysia earlier this month.

A report by 91mobiles citing sources closed to the development suggests that the Vivo Y30 featuring a punch-hole display and a quad-camera setup at its rear is all set to be launched in India sometime in the first week of June. The launch of this smartphone follows that of the Vivo V19, a premium mid-range smartphone that went official in the country for Rs. 27,990.

Vivo Y30 Expected Price In India

The Vivo Y30 featuring a HD+ display and a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC is believed to be priced under Rs. 15,000 in the Indian market. The smartphone went official in Malaysia for MYR 899 (approx. Rs. 15,800) for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. As the smartphone could be priced relatively more aggressively in India, we can expect the Vivo Y30 to be priced under Rs. 15,000.

While it is hinted that the Vivo Y30 could be launched in the first week of June in the country, there is no word regarding the exact launch date. Probably, we can expect to come across an official confirmation regarding the upcoming smartphone in the coming days.

Vivo Y30 Specifications

Vivo Y30 has been launched with a 6.47-inch Ultra-O HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner for the selfie camera. Under its hood, the Vivo smartphone flaunts an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

Running Android 10 topped with FuntouchOS 10, the Vivo Y30 has standard connectivity features such as dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi, GPS+GLONASS, and dual-SIM support. On the imaging front, the smartphone flaunts a quad-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary wide-angle lens, and 2MP third and fourth camera sensors. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie camera sensor. A 5000mAh battery powers the Vivo Y30 from within but there is no word regarding the support for fast charging.

