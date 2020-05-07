Just In
Vivo Y30 With 5,000 mAh Battery Announced: Price And Specifications
Vivo has expanded its mid-range smartphone series with the launch of the Vivo Y30. The latest entrant has been announced in the Malaysian market. This comes amidst the rumors suggesting the Vivo Y21 and the Vivo TD2002 under development. The device is launched with a punch-hole design and has an entry-level MediaTek chipset and a beefy 5,000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y30 Full Specifications And Features
The Vivo Y30 has been announced with a 6.37-inch LCD display which delivers an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The punch-hole is positioned on the top-left corner which is equipped with an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls.
The rear camera setup is vertically aligned and comprises four sensors with the primary being a 13MP primary sensor. The secondary sensor is an 8MP lens which is used for ultra-wide-angle shots, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth lens.
The Vivo Y30 is launched with the entry-level MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The device will arrive with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. It comes with a storage expansion provision of up to 256GB via microSD card.
The device will boot on Android 10 OS and it will come pre-installed with FunTouch OS 10 user interface. The device packs a fingerprint scanner on the side panel for security. The device packs a 5,000 mAh battery unit. Sadly, there is no fast charging support to refuel this big battery quickly. This might come as a bummer as the majority of the budget smartphones nowadays offer this offer. 899
Vivo Y30 Pricing And Availability
The Vivo Y30 is announced at RM899 which is approximately Rs. 15,869 in Indian currency. As for the color options, the device will arrive in Dazzle Blue and Moonstone White color options. Currently, its availability in India remains undisclosed, but we will keep you posted on the details.
The company is also working on another Y series smartphone which was has stopped by Geekbench called the Y21. This is another mid-range smartphone that is in the making. It seems that the company this year is also focusing majorly on budget smartphones.
