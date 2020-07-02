Vivo Y30 Price Revealed; Another Mid-Range Chinese Smartphone In Offing News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo offers both budget and premium flagship smartphones, catering to a wide audience. One among these is the Vivo Y30, announced back in May in Malaysia. The mid-range phone is likely to debut in India soon as its price tag was spotted online. The Vivo Y30 will also have a couple of launch offers.

Vivo Y30 Price Revealed

The update comes from offline mobile retailer Mahesh Telecom, who took to Twitter to reveal the price of the Vivo Y30. The post reveals the 4GB RAM with 128GB storage variant with a price of Rs. 14,990. There are no other variants of the smartphone yet.

Additionally, the post also reveals a couple of launch offers for the Vivo Y30. Bank offers from IDFC First Bank, HDB, Bajaj Finserv, TVS Credit and Home Credit can be expected once the smartphone hits the Indian market.

Vivo Y30 Features

As noted, the Vivo Y30 was earlier announced in Malaysia, giving us details about the smartphone. The Vivo Y30 draws power from the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. It also includes the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU with 4GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. It can further be expanded up to 512GB via a microSD card.

The Vivo Y30 packs a 6.47-inch Ultra-O HD+ display with a punch-hole design, housing the selfie camera. The display includes 1560 x 720 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. At the back, the smartphone features a gradient finish with a quad-camera module.

Speaking of the camera, the Vivo Y30 includes a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. There's an 8MP selfie camera in the front. Also, Vivo has included a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Other aspects include a 5,000mAh battery but lacks fast charging support. Connectivity features include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS. The Vivo Y30 runs Android 10 with Funtouch OS custom skin on top.

Vivo Y30 In India

Looking at the price tag of the Vivo Y30, the smartphone will foray in the crowded mid-range smartphone segment. However, with the ongoing anti-Chinese sentiments, the Vivo Y30 sales might take a beating.

