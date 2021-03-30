Vivo Y30G With Helio P65 SoC, Dual Cameras Announced; Price, Availablity, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo has been steadily expanding its smartphone portfolio with several new smartphones. The latest one to join the list is the Vivo Y30G. The new Vivo Y series smartphone comes in the mid-range segment and packs several powerful features. The smartphone draws power from the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset, a waterdrop design, and more.

Vivo Y30G Price, Availablity

The new Vivo Y30G is currently available in the Chinese market. Vivo is offering the new smartphone in a single mode of 8GB + 128GB costing CNY 1,499 (around Rs. 16,600) and can be purchased on the Vivo Chinese website. The smartphone is available in Dawn White, Obsidian Black, and Aqua Blue colors.

Vivo Y30G Specifications

The new Vivo Y30G comes as an upgrade to the Vivo Y30. To recall, the Vivo Y30G debuted last year in May and packed the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset. As an upgrade, the new Vivo Y30G draws power from the MediaTek Helio P65 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage with scope for further memory expansion up to 1TB.

The Vivo Y30G offers dual-SIM support and runs Android 11 OS with OriginOS 1.0 on top. Other features under the hood include a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It ships with the usual connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Also, the Vivo Y30G is a 4G-only smartphone.

Vivo Y30G Features

The Vivo Y30G flaunts a 6.51-inch IPS LCD panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio with 720p resolution. The device equips a waterdrop notch that includes the 8MP camera with an f/1.8 lens for selfies and video calling. The other cameras on the Vivo Y30G include a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor to complete the dual-camera setup at the rear.

The Vivo Y30G measures 164.41x76.32x8.41mm and weighs 191.4 grams. It also includes several sensors that are generally found on a smartphone like a magnetometer, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and so on. Plus, there's a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

As a mid-range smartphone, the new Vivo Y30G packs minimal features and could face tough competition from other devices in this price range from Xiaomi, Realme, Oppo, and other OEMs.

Best Mobiles in India