Vivo Y31s With Snapdragon 480 SoC Spotted On Google Play Console: Expected Features, Price News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Vivo Y31s is one of the latest 5G smartphones the company launched in its home market. It looks like we could soon be getting the global variant of the smartphone. TTechnical, a YouTuber spotted the Vivo Y31s on the Google Play Console, hinting at a global launch. The listing has also revealed a couple of key details about the smartphone.

Vivo Y31s On Google Play Console

Vivo Y31s debuted as one of the first 5G smartphones with the new Snapdragon 480. The Google Play Console listing has confirmed that the smartphone would feature the same chipset for the global markets. Plus, it would be paired with 6GB RAM and run Android 11 with the FunTouch OS.

Additionally, the listing has also revealed a couple of design details. The upcoming Vivo Y31s would sport an FHD+ display with 1080 x 2408 resolution and a 480ppi pixel density. Also, a waterdrop notch would be in the center of the display, housing the selfie camera.

Vivo Y31s Features

Vivo Y31s that debuted in China packed nearly identical features as the one spotted on Google Play. The phone shipped in a single variant of 6GB RAM paired with 128GB storage. Plus, it included a 6.58-inch LCD with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Chinese model of the phone measures 164.15 × 75.35 × 8.40mm and it weighs 185.5 grams - and the same can be expected for the global variant.

[EXCLUSIVE] Vivo V2054A (Y31s) listed on Google Playconsole. Global launch very soon...



Specifications:

-Water drop notch FHD+ display

-Snapdragon 480 5G Soc

-6GB RAM

-Android 11 based Funtouch Os 11 pic.twitter.com/S7TOhRi5ZM — தமிழன் டெக்கினிக்கல் (Tamilan Techinical) (@TTechinical) January 31, 2021

Other features on the Vivo Y31s includes the dual-camera setup with a 13MP primary shooter and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also an 8MP selfie shooter, housed in the waterdrop notch. Additionally, a 5,000 mAh battery fuels the smartphone paired with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y31s Global Launch: What To Expect

The phone is available in Monet, Titanium Gray, and Ruby Red color options in China, and could launch similarly in the global market. One of the key highlights of the Vivo Y31s is its affordability. The Chinese smartphone costs CNY 1,698 (around Rs. 19,199). For a 5G smartphone, that price tag is whopping affordable, especially in markets like India. We expect to know more in the coming days.

