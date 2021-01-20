Vivo Y31 Launched In India With 5000mAh Battery: Specs, Price, Offers And More News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Vivo India has launched another new smartphone in its portfolio - the Vivo Y31. This new device comes just days after the device in question surfaced online revealing its key specifications. This new Y series smartphone from the company flaunts a triple-camera setup with EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization).

Notably, the Vivo Y31 launch in India took place just days after the launch of the Vivo Y20A, Vivo Y51A, Vivo Y12s, and Vivo Y20G in the country. In the meantime, the company also announced the Y31s in its home market China with the Snapdragon 480 SoC and 5G connectivity support.

Vivo Y31 Price In India

Vivo Y31 has been launched in India in a single storage configuration with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space. The device is priced at Rs. 16,490 in the country. The device comes in Racing Black and Ocean Blue color options and will go on sale via Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, and Vivo India online store. Also, it will be up for grabs via the major offline retail stores across India.

When it comes to the launch offers, customers buying the Vivo Y31 will get a cashback of up to Rs. 1,000 on using an HDFC Bank credit card or debit card and choosing EMI transactions. There will be zero down payment schemes on using IDFC First Bank, Home Credit, Bajaj Finserv, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Bank and TVS Credit.

Vivo Y31 Specifications

To detail on its specifications, the Vivo Y31 flaunts a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS display with a resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels. Under its hood, the device uses an octa-core Snapdragon 662 SoC teamed up with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space.

For imaging, there is a triple-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.79 aperture, a 2MP secondary bokeh sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP tertiary sensor with the same aperture with EIS and Super Night mode support. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

The other aspects of the Vivo Y31 include connectivity features - 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C port, GPS/A-GPS, and FM Radio, a slew of sensors, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.

